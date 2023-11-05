ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.43.

ITT opened at $101.21 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

