AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

AMC Networks Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $652.65 million, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 384.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 216,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.