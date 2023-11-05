TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 4.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $104.02 million and $5.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,790,940,930 coins and its circulating supply is 8,984,594,824 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.