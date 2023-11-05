Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $50,726.81 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.

KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219219/konnect%5Fwhite%5Fpaper%5Fv101.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Konnect

