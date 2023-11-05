Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,347.54

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $171.26 million and $19,347.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00013416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.69559339 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,066.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

