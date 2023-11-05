Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

