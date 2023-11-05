Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.63 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

