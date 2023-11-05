HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

