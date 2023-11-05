Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8,393.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,523 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $112.85. 4,341,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,917. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

