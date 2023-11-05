Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dover by 65.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.36. 709,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

