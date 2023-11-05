345,729 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,557,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 568,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,001. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

