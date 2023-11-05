Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $530.90 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

