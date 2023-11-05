Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,339,000 after buying an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,876,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 53,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.