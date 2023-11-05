Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 5,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,585,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $314.60 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

