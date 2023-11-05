Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

