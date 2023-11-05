Coastline Trust Co Invests $391,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.