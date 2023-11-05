Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Enovix were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 70.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $446,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 6,953,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,947. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

