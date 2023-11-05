Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 169 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,902. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.