Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires Shares of 21,992 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $47,603,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GJUN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

