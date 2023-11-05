Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 2,361 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 1,635,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

