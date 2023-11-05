Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $606,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,923 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
BATS:PAVE traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,008 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
