Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $157.17. 686,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.32 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.