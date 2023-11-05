Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $253,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 21,259,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,070,484. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

