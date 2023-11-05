Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 190,546 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,546 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $75,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,457,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.83. 2,114,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.