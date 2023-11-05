Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

