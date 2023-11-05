Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 109,283 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.16.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

