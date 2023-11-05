Parallel Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

