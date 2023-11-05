American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Maximus worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMS

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $77.13 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.