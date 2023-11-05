American International Group Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $79.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.