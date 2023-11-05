Royce & Associates LP Acquires 66,322 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.77% of Korn Ferry worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KFY opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

