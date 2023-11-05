Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 573,926 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,926 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 78.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 72,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 6.5 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.