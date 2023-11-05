VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,194 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

