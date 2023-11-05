Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $442.88 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.73.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

