Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 2,563 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.