Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $139.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.