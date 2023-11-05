Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets comprises approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.65% of Ingles Markets worth $57,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

