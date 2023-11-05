SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $390,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.