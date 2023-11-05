Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.4 %

PWR stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.