Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.15 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

