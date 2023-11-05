Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $538,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,275,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $162.58 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.