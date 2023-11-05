Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TDY opened at $379.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.40 and a 200-day moving average of $403.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

