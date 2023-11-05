Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 3,857,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,850. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

