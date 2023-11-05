Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 123,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,075. The stock has a market cap of $725.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

