Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 671 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $367.71. 53,280,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,156,096. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a 200 day moving average of $359.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

