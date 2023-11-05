Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $399.44. 5,981,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

