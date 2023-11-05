Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 10,660 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 4.75% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS IGLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 37,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

