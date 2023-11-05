NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.0% during the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,507,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 13,938,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960,160. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

