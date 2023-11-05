Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Trimmed by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $110.46. 2,878,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,855. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

