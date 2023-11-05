Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $174.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.90. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

