JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 57,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

